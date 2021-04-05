UDP, HSPDP eye consensus candidate

SHILLONG, April 4: The United Democratic Party on Sunday said it is open to the idea of working closely with the Hill State People’s Democratic Party in the by-election to the Mawryngkneng Assembly seat.

“Both the UDP and HSPDP are part of the Regional Democratic Alliance (RDA). We will not have any problem in having an understanding with the HSPDP for the by-election,” UDP general secretary Jemino Mawthoh said.

According to him, the leadership of both parties will first, need to formally discuss this matter.

The UDP leadership too has not met to discuss the by-election, Mawthoh said.

The formal discussion will be held after the GHADC polls, he added.

Mawthoh revealed that a few party leaders are keen on contesting the by-election to the Mawryngkneng seat. “Nothing has been finalised since the party is yet to meet,” he said.

HSPDP acting president K.P. Pangniang had earlier stated that the party is keen on talking with the UDP for a possible electoral understanding since both are constituents of the RDA.

He said a youth leader of the party has sought a ticket but a decision is yet to be taken in this regard.

“We would like to know if the UDP is ready to support us if we put up a candidate for the by-election,” Pangniang said.