Go to court with proof or shut up, Cong told

SHILLONG, April 4: The ruling National People’s Party has dared the opposition Congress to either file an FIR or a PIL if they have evidence of corruption or refrain from making baseless allegations from time to time.

State NPP president and Rajya Sabha member W.R. Kharlukhi said Congress should go to the police or the court if they have evidence or stop making false accusations.

“They are trying to make their presence felt with baseless allegations or else they will be out of circulation,” he said on Sunday while reacting to Congress legislator Ampareen Lyngdoh’s statement favouring a CBI probe into the alleged shady implementation of the Saubhagya scheme in the state.

“How can one expect CBI to probe each and everything? Who is stopping you from filing a PIL?” Kharlukhi asked, reminding Lyngdoh of the CBI probe into the education scam.

“The CBI investigating into the education scam is still pending without any result in sight,” he said, hitting out at the East Shillong MLA.

The state NPP president said it was important to have faith in the state investigating agency instead of demanding a CBI probe into everything. “It is easy to target the state government but it is easier to come up with constructive suggestions for improving governance,” he added.

Alleging irregularities in the implementation of the Saubhagya scheme, Lyngdoh had on Saturday suggested approaching the court for directing the state to recommend a CBI probe. She said she was not sure if the Congress would take the initiative.