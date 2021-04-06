FKJGP helps victims of forest fire

NONGPOH, April 6: The Federation of Khasi Jaintia & Garo People (FKJGP), North Khasi Hills District, on Tuesday donated 30 pieces of CGI sheets, blankets, clothes and utensils to Triphina Wanniang and Pynshailang Lyngkhoi of Umlur village under Jirang Constituency in Ri Bhoi District, whose house was brought down to ashes on the fateful evening of March 25, 2021 due to forest fire.

Eldie Newton Lyngdoh, Vice President of the FKJGP central body handed over the donated items to the victim family in presence of Luistar Lyngdoh, Preaident of FKJGP, NKHD, headman of Umlur village and others.