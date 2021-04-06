Four positive cases in NEHU

SHILLONG, April 5: Director of Health Services (MI), Dr. Aman War on Monday informed that four positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU).

According to Dr War, all the four positive cases are from the same family including the husband who is with the Economics department and his wife. The family had come to the city from Mumbai on March 13.

Dr War informed that the family had gone for testing since they were planning to return to Mumbai. “Their reports come out positive. All of them are currently undergoing quarantine inside the campus,” the DHS (MI) said.

Dr. War also informed that contact tracing began in NEHU after the department received information about the four positive cases today.

Earlier, NEHU authorities issued a notification requesting the varsity fraternity to follow the COVID-19 protocols in view of detection of four positive cases.