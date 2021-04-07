Next four weeks very very critical: Centre

NEW DELHI, April 6: The Centre on Tuesday said COVID-19 is spreading faster in the country than during the last year and cautioned that the next four weeks are “very very critical” as it sought people’s participation to control the second wave of the pandemic.

Two top Central officials sounded a note of caution at a news conference amid indications on Tuesday night that the country may have recorded a single-day rise of over one lakh new cases for the second time and surpassed the previous high.

India on Sunday registered an all-time high of 1,03,558 cases in a span of 24 hours. A total of 96,982 cases have been reported in a span of 24 hours, while the death toll increased to 1,65,547 with 446 daily new fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated at 8 am.

The Centre, meanwhile, responded to growing demands that the age limit for COVID-19 vaccination be relaxed in view of the spike in cases, saying the aim is to protect those who are most vulnerable, and not to “administer the vaccine to those who want it but to those who need it”.

NITI Aayog Member (Health) Dr VK Paul said the pandemic situation in the country has worsened with a sharp rise in cases, and a large part of the population is still susceptible to the virus.

“The intensity of the pandemic has increased and it is spreading faster than last time. In some states, it (the condition) is worse than others but the upswing (in cases) can be observed across the country,” he said.

“People’s participation is vital to control the second wave. The next four weeks are going to very critical. The entire country has to come together and make efforts to fight the pandemic.”

The tools to fight the pandemic remain the same. COVID-appropriate behaviour, containment measures, testing have to be implemented more efficiently, medical infrastructure has to be ramped up and vaccination drive intensified, he underlined. COVID-appropriate behaviour like wearing masks, staying away from crowds have to be followed in a campaign mode, Paul reminded people.

The Centre has been repeatedly stating that reduced testing, tracking and tracing as well as non-adherence to COVID appropriate behaviour and large congregations have been the major reasons behind the spike in cases. (PTI)