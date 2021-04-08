Residents seek legal action against meat sellers for overcharging

TURA, Apr 8: Incidents of meat being sold at prices higher than the rates fixed by the Tura Municipal Board (TMB) have of late been reported from all over Tura town much to the anger of customers.

Revealing one such incident, residents of Chitoktak locality and its surrounding areas on Thursday submitted a complaint to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the TMB urging action against meat selling shops of the area for overcharging from customers.

“The public is being looted by these meat sellers who sell their products at exorbitant rates by randomly increasing their prices. They are not following the rates fixed by the TMB and strong legal action should be taken against them,” the residents demanded.

According to the residents, while the price of pork and beef is Rs 290 per Kg as per the Municipal rate, they were earlier sold by the vendors at Rs 300 which was accepted by the public. However, in the run up to the Easter holidays, the prices of both products were randomly hiked as high as Rs 350 to Rs 400.

The complaint demanding strong and immediate action against the meat vendors has also been submitted to the Deputy Commissioner and the Superintendent of Police.

Earlier too, the overpricing of meat was also reported from Me’gong Bazar in Dakopgre locality where the particular vendor sold beef (boneless) at Rs 400 and with bones at Rs 370 per Kg. However, after customers complained, residents of the area along with organization members intervened and stopped the sale at such prices in the area.