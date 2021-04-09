Amid “horse-trading fears”, AIUDF candidates flown to Rajasthan

GUWAHATI, April 9: At least 18 All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) candidates of the recently-concluded Assam Assembly polls have been flown to Rajasthan in a chartered flight on Friday, reportedly as a “precautionary measure against any possiblity of horse-trading”.

Unconfirmed reports said that the AIUDF candidates could be taken to Dubai from Rajasthan.

The candidates would visit Ajmer Sharif during their stay in Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal, prior to flying to Mumbai on a SpiceJet flight from the LGBI Airport on Friday morning, told reporters expressed confidence that the Mahajot, of which his party is a part of, would form the government, which he said would be known on the evening of May 2, the day of counting of votes.

Asked about the possibility of horse trading, Ajmal said “those who have a habit of horse trading will do so but till now no one has approached us…but it certainly will”..The day we form the government, many will contact us…”

It may be mentioned that both the BJP-led “Mitrajot” and Congress-led “Mahajot” have been making contradictory claims of achieving majority to form the government even as the talk is that the “contest” is still wide open and the outcome is, as of now, “unpredictable”.

BJP key strategist and minister Himanta Biswa Sarma now says that the Mitrajot will bag 87 seats, which is three more than what the allaince led by the saffron party in 2016, bagged.

Mahajot partners on the other hand say that the alliance of 10 parties will get over 70 seats.