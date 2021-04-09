DC seeks help from local leaders to persuade protesting groups

TURA, April 9: West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, Ram Singh on Friday urged the leaders of various social organizations and senior citizens of the town to persuade groups protesting the upcoming GHADC elections to come for reconciliation and allow the holding of free and fair elections.

Ram Singh sought the help of the members during a meeting held at the DRDA Conference Hall in Tura to discuss the peaceful holding of the elections in which representatives of the Senior Citizens Forum, Nokma Council, Garo Graduates’ Union, local development committee members and Church leaders attended.

During the meeting, Ram Singh urged the members to do their part and persuade the protesting groups to come forward so that their grievances can be addressed in the right forum in a democratic manner. The Deputy Commissioner added that the mandate of the District Administration is only to oversee the conduct of elections in a free and fair manner in the district while at the same time reminding that any protest which is undemocratic in nature leads to violation of fundamental rights.

“Whatever grievances they have against certain section of society participating in the GHADC Elections can be addressed when the new executive committee assumes office,” he said.

Singh also cautioned the general public to be careful since posting and sharing of any such provocative messages are being constantly monitored and any violation of MCC will be viewed seriously and prosecuted under the relevant cyber act.

Meanwhile, West Garo Hills Superintendent of Police, Dr Ragavendra Kumar also appealed to everyone to cooperate and support the district administration for the conduct of the elections smoothly and to raise their problems in the right forum.

A separate meeting for peaceful holding of the elections was also held with Church leaders and local groups in the presence of magistrates, executive magistrates and police officials by South West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, Ramakrishna Chitturi at Ampati so that any kind of untoward incidents during the elections can be prevented.

While discussing measures to for holding free, fair and peaceful election, the Deputy Commissioner appealed to the community in general and the church leaders and organizations, in particular, to extend their support to the polling personnel in case of unforeseen circumstances on the day of polls.

Regarding the boycott call by certain NGOs and student organizations of Garo Hills, the Deputy Commissioner said that the District Administration have always recognized the rights of NGOs to hold peaceful gatherings or demonstrations as far as possible. “However boycotting the election will not solve any issue and if they have reservation against certain candidates they should participate in the democratic process and make their voice heard”, he said.

The Deputy Commissioner also sought the cooperation of the church leaders, NGOs and communities for spreading awareness on COVID-19 vaccination and to motivate all citizens above 45 years to come forward and get themselves vaccinated at any PHC, CHC or Civil Hospital free of cost.