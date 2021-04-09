Facebook to add labels to satire pages in News Feed

San Francisco, April 8 : Fighting fake news is a complex job as users sometimes might confuse satirical content of a social media post to be the reality. To make things clearer, Facebook now wants to label certain posts.

The social networking giant said it is already testing a way to give people more context about the Pages they see. The experiment has started for users in the US.

“We’ll gradually start applying labels including ‘public official,’ ‘fan page’ or ‘satire page’ to posts in News Feed, so people can better understand who they’re coming from,” Facebook said on Wednesday.

Facebook has not made official why it wants to apply the labels. However, it is not hard to understand why it wants to label satire pages.

According to a report in The Verge, Facebook made attempts to make the context of posts in the News Feed clearer even earlier too.

It started labelling media outlets which are “wholly or partially under the editorial control of their government” in June last year.

According to Facebook, such outlets need labels, because “they combine the influence of a media organisation with the strategic backing of a state, and we believe people should know if the news they read is coming from a publication that may be under the influence of a government”.(IANS)