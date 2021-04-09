Google I/O 2021 will be virtual, free to attend

San Francisco, April 8 : After cancelling its developer conference last year, Google has announced that its I/O 2021 will be virtual and free to attend and will run from May 18-20.

Google I/O 2021 will feature Consumer and Developer Keynotes followed by Technical Sessions for “product announcements and how to adopt new features”.

Users will have to register for Workshops that are instructor-led and feature Q&A, while Ask Me Anything (AMA) sessions will be an “opportunity to ask Google product experts questions”.

Meetups — casual, open, facilitated forums hosted by Google that enable attendees to connect with each other — will also require registration and reservation.

According to 9To5Google, the registration is now open and provides access to live Q&A during Sessions, Workshops, Ask Me Anything (AMA) sessions, personalized content, badges, and chat in I/O Adventure.

In going virtual, I/O is following Apple’s World Wide Developer Conference and Microsoft Build.

Last year, the company announced to completely cancel its flagship “I/O 2020” conference, saying the digital-only event has also been put off, owing to the Covid-19 fears.

The company said attendees will get refund and those who purchased tickets for this year’s event will be granted the option of buying a Google I/O 2021 ticket.

Google I/O is its biggest news event of the year that brings new changes to Android and updates to services like Google Maps.(IANS)