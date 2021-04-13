Bernard vows action against leaders for anti-party acts

TURA, April 13: BJP State Vice President, Bernard N Marak on Tuesday warned that action would be taken against party leaders who indulged in anti-party activities during the just concluded GHADC elections which led to the party’s poor performance.

According to Marak, BJP leaders are leaving the party due to the party’s poor performance during the elections and various anti party activities has been brought to light after the State leadership visit to Garo Hills.

“BJP leaders worked against the party candidate in most constituencies which has divided the party supporters. Replacement of such leaders is mandatory and this action will not weaken the party in any way. Replacing the void with new and dynamic leaders is under process. BJP wants to replace some leaders in the party leadership because of anti party activities and poor performance in the GHADC election in Garo Hills which has been observed during the visit of the State leadership,” he said.

Bernard claimed that some of the leaders have started to resign before action could be taken against their poor performance in their district.

“BJP will be replacing most of the leaders who have worked closely with other political parties and have weakened the back bone of the party. New dynamic leaders will replace their post in preparation for the 2023 general polls,” he added.