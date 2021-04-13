EGH villagers accuse Nokma of selling off land for stone quarry

TURA, April 13: Residents of several villages in East Garo Hills have accused two Nokmas and their families of selling off land under their a’king to a particular individual for the purpose of illegal extraction of stones.

According to the residents, the stone quarry is to come up at Rangmalgre A’king located between the picturesque Rongbang Dare (falls) and the village of Songsak.

While strongly opposing the illegal stone quarry, complaints have reportedly also been submitted to various authorities including the NGT, Deputy Commissioner, Superintendent of Police, District Council, District Forest Officer as well as organizations.

A meeting in the presence of the two nokmas concerned was held recently where people voiced their strong opposition to the move. Besides residents of villages under Rangmalgre A’king, those from surrounding villages like Rongsak, Bansamgre, Mangrugre, Asimgre, Donsimagre, Chokagre, Pakwakgre, Rengregre, Bandigre and over a dozen others also participated in the meeting.