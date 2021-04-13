Sonowal greets people on Rongali Bihu

GUWAHATI, April 13: Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal extended his greetings to the people of Assam on the occasion of Rongali Bihu and Assamese New Year.

In a statement on Tuesday, Sonowal said that Rongali Bihu, considered the lifeline of the socio-cultural life of Assam, brings new hope and possibility.

“The Bihu festivities reinforce our age-old bond of unity and camaraderie. I wish they usher a new era of peace, prosperity and progress for all sections of people of the state,” he said.

Moreover, in view of the outbreak of COVID-19, the chief minister urged the people to celebrate Bihu by adhering to all health-related protocols issued by the government.

He observed that the people of Assam, by following the COVID-19 protocols, played a key role in controlling the epidemic in the state last year.

“I hope they exhibit the same kind of responsible behaviour this year too,” he added.

Ramadan

Sonowal also extended his greetings to the Muslim brethren on the beginning of the holy Ramadan month.

“Ramadan is a holy month during which the followers of Islam endure hardship and devote themselves in praying to the almighty,” he said in a statement.

He hoped the month-long prayer would reinforce peace, unity and harmony in society.