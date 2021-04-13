Gurugram: Three held for betting on IPL match

Gurugram, April 12 (IANS) Three men were arrested on charges of betting on an IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), police said on Monday.

Those arrested have been identified as Chirang Kataria (28), Rajesh Kataria (40) and Naresh Gupta (33).

“Acting on a tip off, a raid was conducted at Sushant Lok on Sunday night. On reaching the spot, police found three people placing bets on an IPL match,” said Subhash Boken, spokesperson of the Gurugram Police.

Four mobile phones and one notepad were seized during the raid. (IANS)