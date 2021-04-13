Nod to Sputnik V

New Delhi, April 12: India’s drug regulator has granted permission for the restricted emergency use of Russian COVID-19 vaccine ‘Sputnik V’ with certain conditions, paving the way for a third vaccine to be available in the country, sources said on Monday.

The DCGI had in January given the emergency use authorisation for two COVID-19 vaccines — Covaxin of Bharat Biotech and Covishield of Oxford-AstraZeneca manufactured by Serum Institute of India in Pune.

According to sources, around 10 crore doses of the Sputnik V vaccine is likely to be imported for emergency use in the country in the next six to seven months. (PTI)