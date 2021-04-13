Nod to Sputnik V

NATIONAL
By Agencies

New Delhi, April 12: India’s drug regulator has granted permission for the restricted emergency use of Russian COVID-19 vaccine ‘Sputnik V’ with certain conditions, paving the way for a third vaccine to be available in the country, sources said on Monday.
The DCGI had in January given the emergency use authorisation for two COVID-19 vaccines — Covaxin of Bharat Biotech and Covishield of Oxford-AstraZeneca manufactured by Serum Institute of India in Pune.
According to sources, around 10 crore doses of the Sputnik V vaccine is likely to be imported for emergency use in the country in the next six to seven months. (PTI)

Continue Reading

Get real time updates directly on your device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.