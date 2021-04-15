Tynsong retracts criticism of private city hospitals

SHILLONG, April 14: Hours after slamming private hospitals for “illegally” charging Rs. 250 to administer COVID-19 vaccination shots, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said the Centre has allowed them to do so.

On Wednesday morning, he told media persons that it was illegal on the part of the private hospitals to charge money for vaccination.

“The vaccines have been provided free of cost by the Centre to the state government,” he said, maintaining that the private hospitals offered to vaccinate and the government did not request them to provide manpower for administering the shots.

But Health Minister A.L. Hek defended the private hospitals. “How can they not charge when the government is using their manpower and premises?” he asked.

Tynsong gave a clarification in the evening, saying the Centre has allowed private hospitals to procure vaccines in order to ensure maximum vaccination.

“The private hospitals are charging Rs. 150 per vaccine and Rs. 100 is the service charge. The total of Rs 250 charged by private hospitals is according to the Government of India rate,” he said.

Surge in cases: 100 test positive

In what is a major cause for concern, Meghalaya is witnessing a stiff surge in COVID-19 cases, especially in East Khasi Hills, with as many as 100 fresh cases reported across the state on Wednesday.

Out of the 100 new cases, 59 cases were from East Khasi Hills, 29 from West Jaintia Hills, two from East Jaintia Hills, six from Ri Bhoi, one from West Garo Hills and three from West Khasi Hills.

The number of active cases in the state has jumped to 363 with East Khasi Hills alone having 270 active cases followed by West Jaintia Hills with 56 and Ri Bhoi with 21.

The total casualty in the state stands at 151 while a total of 13,971 people have recovered from the virus so far.

Meanwhile, the Sub-Divisional Officer (Civil), Amlarem sub-division, has declared areas under Shnongpdeng, Darrang, Kongwang, Lymba, Dawki, Bakur, Shnongpdeng, Dawki boating point and Dawki PHC upto Tamabil checkpoint as containment areas from Thursday after detection of positive cases in the area.

All business establishments and other activities will remain suspended until further notice, the order said.