MCA to conduct Level O coaching course across 2 zones

SHILLONG, April 15: Meghalaya Cricket Association (MCA) will be conducting a Level O Coaching Course for all affiliated districts under the MCA from April 15th to 17th, 2021 at the MCA Cricket ground, Polo Grounds, Shillong. The course is being organised in two Zones – Zone 1 for Khasi, Jaintia and Bhoi regions whereas Zone-2 for the Garo Hills region. Honorary Secretary MCA, Gideon Kharkongor inaugurated the course and called on the participants to take up coaching in a professional manner for the development of cricket in all districts of the state. He said participants will benefit from doing well in the course as the BCCI will be organising a Level 1 course for Meghalaya by the end of the month as communicated by Rahul Dravid, the Director of NCA, Bengaluru. A total number of 44 participants are undertaking this course in both the zones.