BJP likely to stick to NPP

SHILLONG/TURA, April 16: From all indications available, BJP is all set to align with NPP for cobbling a coalition, but not before extracting its pound of flesh.

Hectic back channel negotiations are on for suitably accommodating the two BJP MDCs.

On Friday, state BJP in-charge Chuba M. Ao and Health Minister AL Hek moved swiftly to Tura to remove any air of confusion created by state BJP president’s press statement expressing reservation about joining hands with NPP after all the hullabaloo over corruption.

At Tura, Ao and Hek appear to have smoothened the ruffled feathers with prospect of Bernard Marak getting a senior position in the new EC. There were reports that Marak has asked for the hot seat of CEM which the NPP was loathe to grant.

While going to press, it was not clear whether or not the deal was sealed one way or the other.

Meanwhile, Hek hit out at the Congress and labelled the opposition camp as an ‘unemployed divided house’.

Stating that the MDA coalition is very inclusive, he said, “Any of the coalition partner can raise any issue related for the interest of the State and we may have differences of opinion but it is discussed and sorted out”.

He said that the Opposition Congress, on the other hand, has nothing left to divide as they already stand divided. “They should see sincerity that the MDA coalition has under the leadership of Chief Minister Conrad Sangma as every cabinet minister is working hard to ensure the services and the commitment that has been given to the people is fulfilled,” he added.

Opposition Congress Shillong MP, Vincent Pala, had recently stated that the allies of the MDA coalition like UDP, BJP are the same as they only fight among themselves and bluff the public.

He had said that the UDP and the BJP are raising issues only for their political benefits and not because it is concerned about the welfare of the people.

BJP not to partner

with Congress: Ao

Ao has categorically said that the two BJP MDCs elected to the new GHADC won’t be a partner of any Congress attempt to form the next executive committee, maintaining that a decision to this effect has been handed down from the high command of the party.

Speaking to The Shillong Times on the sidelines of the felicitation ceremony of the two BJP MDCs, Dr Chuba Ao, when asked if the two party MDCs would be part of the new NPP EC, said, “We will be working with the current government in the state and the council. We have also given them an opportunity to express their views.”

Echoing similar views, BJP MLA and health minister in the state government, A L Hek reiterated that his party cannot ally with the Congress.

“We have received a direction from the party high command and we are taking the opinion of the elected members also,” Hek said.

He exuded confidence that a BJP-led government would come into being in the state after the 2023 Assembly Polls and said the party would be further strengthened.

Ao, on the other hand, revealed that the party would have secured more seats if it was not for the “negative propaganda” by the “opponents”. “During campaigning we noticed that many voters were unaware of the BJP.

There was a misconception that it is a Hindu party,” he pointed out.

With regard to of a possible transformation of the GHADC into a Territorial Council as part of the demand and framework of a ceasefire agreement between the Centre and the former militant group, ANVC, Ao said that a territorial council would be a powerful mechanism for development and mobilisation of funds would be required to run it.