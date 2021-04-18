Team to study shifting option

SHILLONG, April 17: The East Khasi Hills district authorities will constitute a team to study revenue documents for possible shifting of a gate of the 58 Gorkha Training Centre (GTC) at Happy Valley to ease in conveniences faced by local residents.

The decision followed Saturday’s meeting and spot inspection at the 58 GTC by Deputy Commissioner Isawanda Laloo with East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police Sylvester Nongtnger, the centre’s Deputy Commandant, Rangbah Shnong and representatives of Mawshabuit village.

A resolution was taken in the meeting to take steps to ease the difficulties of the villagers and commuters who have to pass through the gate.

Laloo said a team would undertake a survey and study revenue documents for a proposal to the government to take up the villagers’ request of shifting the gate with the defence authorities at the earliest.

A coordination committee will be constituted in the meantime to ease the problems of the residents as well as to address the security concerns of the army establishment. “The committee will have a senior magistrate, police officer, adjutant and three representatives of the village for quick and amicable resolution from time to time,” the DC said.

It was also decided that the SP would provide assistance for managing traffic.

Laloo had earlier ordered a magisterial inquiry into a row at Mawshabuit a few days ago while assuring that the problems faced by the locals vis-a-vis the gate would be resolved.

The Mawshabuit locals had clashed with the 5b GTC personnel after the latter reportedly shut the gate leaving the people stranded.