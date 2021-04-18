UP man sets own house on fire to implicate rival

Sitapur (Uttar Pradesh): In a bizarre incident, a man set ablaze his own house to implicate a village pradhan candidate and lodged an FIR for assault and arson in Sitapur district.

However, police investigations revealed that the alleged victim was also the accused and an FIR has been lodged against him on the charges of criminal intimidation, false information, with intent to cause a public servant to use his lawful power to the injury of another person.

According to police, the accused, identified as Kamlesh, informed the police on Friday that the village pradhan candidate Braj Mohan and his aides came to his house and thrashed him.

Later, his brother Vimlesh called UP 112 and informed that aides of Braj Mohan had set his house on fire.

Circle Officer Biswan and SHO Sakran rushed to the spot with a team.

Sakran SHO Pushpraj Kushwaha said, “When we reached the spot, we saw a house in flames and doused the fire. We also recorded statements of villagers at the spot. In the meantime, Kamlesh’s wife Maya Devi came and said that she had gone to fields when Braj Mohan and aides thrashed her husband and set her house afire.”

The police sent Kamlesh for medical examination but no injuries were found.

Braj Mohan, when questioned, contradicted all the allegations after which villagers were called in to know the exact sequence of events.

The SHO said, “We found Braj Mohan was canvassing with his aides when the alleged incident took place. Braj Mohan and Kamlesh even came face to face and both had an argument after which Braj Mohan went ahead with his campaigning.

Kamlesh allegedly returned home and set his house on fire. (IANS)