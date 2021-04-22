300 passengers at Silchar airport ‘skip’ COVID tests, create ruckus

GUWAHATI, April 22: In a rather bizarre incident amid the spike in coronavirus cases, around 300 passengers arriving at the Silchar airport from various parts of the country “moved out” of the airport without undergoing the mandatory COVID-19 tests on arrival.

A total of 690 passengers had arrived on six flights at the airport on Wednesday. Arrangements made for swab tests at the airport and also at the Tikol Model Hospital near the airport.

“But around 300 passengers created a ruckus and moved out, while boarding on the bus stationed to take them to the model hospital, while some of them skipped the test and fled from the hospital while deboarding from the buses,” additional deputy commissioner (health) Sumit Sattawan confirmed on Thursday.

Sattawan said criminal action would be initiated against the passengers who have violated the guidelines put in place by the government amid escalating COVID positive cases in the state.

“We have their database and we will track them and initiate criminal action under Section 188 of the IPC and other relevant provisions,” he maintained.

On the other hand, the ADC informed that of the total passengers who arrived at the airport on Wednesday, 189 were tested and six persons were found to be COVID-19 positive.

“Those who have been found RAT negative shall have to take the mandatory RT-PCR tests. However, 46 passengers have taken exceptions as they cited reasons for travelling to other states,” he said.