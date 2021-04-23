Programme on legal awareness held in Tura

TURA, April 23: The District Legal Services Authority from West Garo Hills on Friday organized a Legal Awareness programme for the Para Legal Volunteers, Panel Lawyers and Workers of Unorganised Sectors at the Conference Hall of the District & Session Judges Court in Tura.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Judicial Magistrate cum Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, Tura M K Lyngdoh highlighted the objectives and importance of Legal Service to all unorganised workers and also informed about the rights and benefits it provides through Government schemes and the need to disseminate these information among the workers regarding their entitlements and to provide counselling and assistance to all categories of Unorganised Workers for their registration with the concerned authority for availing the benefits.

Labour Inspector, West Garo Hills Tura Silte B M Sangma explained in detail about the various Social Security Schemes for workers under the Unorganised Sectors comprising of education scholarship for children, marriage assistance, maternity benefits, disability pension scheme, old age pension scheme, etc which are being provided for registered beneficiaries under the Labour department. She also mentioned about the Equal Remuneration Act, Migrant workers Act and Minimum Wages Act 1948 which is an act to fix the minimum rates of wages for the workers according to their skill and capability.