Make your stand clear on corruption: Mukul to NPP allies

SHILLONG, April 23: Asking the allies of National People’s Party (NPP) if their stand against corruption is a mere political posturing, Congress leader Mukul Sangma on Friday said if they do not make their position clear, people will punish them in the 2023 elections.

Stating that people have all along shown zero tolerance against corruption, Sangma said, “We have seen on a number of occasions people coming together to hit the streets and compelling the political parties to take a decision against perceived corruption or irregularities”.

He said every action and decision of the political parties must act as a deterrent and not encourage people engaging in irregularities.

“We have to observe how these political parties ultimately perform their responsibilities in so far as protecting the interests of the state and its people are concerned,” he said.

Stating that it is through the media that one gets to know about the concerns and demands of the political parties, Sangma asked, “Are they only doing a political posturing to say the wrongs will be corrected after the Minister concerned is relieved of his portfolio?”

“Why do we have the Lokayukta and so many laws, including the Prevention of Corruption Act 1988, enacted by the Parliament? These laws must act as deterrents,” he said.

Stating that the issues concerning MeECL and Power have been discussed within and outside the Assembly, Sangma said, “Obviously, any important issue will have to be addressed appropriately whenever there are concerns but the government of the day has not shown any interest in dealing with the issues of alleged corruption or irregularities.

“After the (last) Assembly session, some political parties, including the UDP, had raised a demand to relieve the Power Minister (James Sangma) of the portfolio. But, how does it help as one cannot just say relieving the Minister of the portfolio will set things right,” Sangma said.

“If there are allegations of corruption, it is the duty of the government to order an independent probe,” he said.