Over 70 per cent cops vaccinated: Rymbui

SHILLONG, April 23: Home Minister, Lahkmen Rymbui on Thursday said over 70% of the police personnel in the state has been vaccinated.

“Since the police personnel are among the frontline workers, we are trying to vaccinate each one of them. Over 70% of them has been already vaccinated,” Rymbui told journalists.

He said he has instructed Director General of Police, R Chandranathan to make arrangements for oxygen in the police battalions at Mawlai, Mawiong and Goregre in Tura where there are healthcare facilities.

“We would like to take care of the police personnel testing positive at our health facilities instead of rushing them to public healthcare facilities,” the Home Minister said.

He stressed on the need to reactivate the various quarantine centres at the police battalions in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases.

Rymbui, who is also the in-charge of Education department, said the heads of educational institutions had suggested that all teachers are vaccinated since they directly come in contact with students.

“When the vaccines were launched, I had suggested to the Centre to recognise the teachers as frontline workers. The Centre did not respond,” he said.

He said teachers, who are above 45 years, should go for vaccination.

“The teachers aged between 18 and 45 years can get themselves vaccinated from May 1. We must understand that the vaccine is the way forward in the fight against COVID-19,” Rymbui said.

Asked if the Education department will suggest vaccinating teachers on school premises, he said it will not be a good idea since vaccines need to be stored at a proper place.