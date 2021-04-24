Meghalaya logs 146 fresh cases

SHILLONG, April 23: The state recorded 146 fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the total number of active cases to 1238.

Out of the 146 new cases, 115 were detected in East Khasi Hills, 20 in Ri Bhoi, four each in West Jaintia Hills and West Garo Hills and three in East Jaintia Hills.

Out of the 1,238 active cases, 894 are in East Khasi Hills, 132 in West Jaintia Hills, 117 in Ri Bhoi, 28 in West Khasi Hills, 32 in East Jaintia Hills, 22 in West Garo Hills, 10 in South West Khasi Hills and one each in South Garo Hills, East Garo Hills and North Garo Hills.

The state also recorded 38 recoveries on Wednesday including 34 in East Khasi Hills and 4 in East Jaintia Hills.

Three schoolchildren test positive in GH

A special boarding school catering to underprivileged children in Anogre area of West Garo Hills has been turned into a containment zone after three school students tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday.

The school Springs of Hope is run by the Seventh Day Adventist church and located at Chikasingre village of Anogre (Dollonggre) and has a substantial number of children being provided free education and accomodation by the missionaries.

“Recently some teachers from another NE state had joined the school and now three positive cases has emerged. We have turned the school into a containment zone and will begin contact tracing,” informed West Garo Hills DC Ram Singh.

With Covid numbers starting to rise across the state, primarily fuelled by people coming from other states including high risk zones, the government has made it mandatory for all arrivals to register themselves and undergo RT-PCR testing. Those found positive will require to undergo home quarantine.