World Veterinary Day celebrated at Ampati

TURA, April 24: Veterinarians under the Meghalaya Veterinary Services Association (MVSA) representing the districts of West, South and South West Garo Hills district came together at Ampati to befittingly celebrate World Veterinary Day with the theme “Veterinarian response to COVID-19

crisis” on Saturday.

The day was celebrated by duly following COVID protocols and observed how veterinarians have helped the world respond to the COVID pandemic.

South West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, Ch. Ramakrishna, who was the chief guest at the inaugural function, congratulated the veterinary fraternity and highlighted at length about their

significance and contribution to the society as a whole and significant role of the veterinarians in combating the COVID crisis.

Earlier, President of the unit Dr. Helico K. Marak delivered the keynote address.

Later, during the technical sessions that followed, presentations were made by Dr. Sabetini S Marak, MVSC, AH&, Nongalbibra and Ardy D. Sangma, District Programme Manager COVID-19 on general awareness on COVID and veterinarians response to COVID crisis.

The Medical team was also present during the programme to conduct random tests (RAT), however all samples collected came out negative.