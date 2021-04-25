Industrial units affected due to power cuts

Shillong, April 24: Operations at several industrial units in Ri Bhoi and Jaintia Hills districts were affected on Saturday and will likely remain affected for some more time as MeECL resorted to power cuts for up to 10 hours from Saturday due to a disruption in electricity supply.

The daily shortage of energy could be up to 2.5 million units as Tripura-based Palatana thermal plant was shut for maintenance.

Three sub-stations at Mawlai, Mustem and Nongalbibra in Meghalaya are also under routine maintenance, the official said.

“As an emergency measure, we will divert the available power from industrial areas to domestic consumers to ensure that people do not suffer,” MeECL CMD Arunkumar Kembhavi said in a statement.

The initially planned three-hour load-shedding could extend to six hours, Kembhavi said. (PTI)