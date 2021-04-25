State VEC wins big on Natl Panchayati Raj Day

SHILLONG, April 24: Meghalaya was on Saturday acknowledged for its diligent role played in the implementation of Village Level Development Plan (VLDP) while one of the VECs, Mylliem Mawiong VEC of Mylliem C&RD Block, was conferred with the Gram Panchayat Development Plan Award 2021 during a virtual event of the central government. The virtual programme was part of the National Panchayati Raj Day during which Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the distribution of e-property cards under the ‘SWAMITVA’ scheme.

According to a statement on Saturday, C&RD Minister Hamletson Dohling, during the occasion, handed over the plaque and a certificate to the functionaries of the VEC, who also were a part of the programme.

A cash amount of Rs five lakh was also awarded to the VEC.

“The awardee VEC showed tremendous performance over the past four years and their active participation in other programmes such as MGNREGA, PMAY-G, NSAP, DDU-GKY besides the implementation of VLDP is appreciated,” the statement said.

PM’s address

The prime minister, during his address, maintained that the mantra of the panchayats right now should be dawai bhi, kadai bhi (medicine as well as strictness).

He also informed that the Centre has decided to provide free ration for May and June, which, Modi added, will benefit over 80 crore people.

Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar along with chief ministers and ministers of various states were also a part of the event.

According to the PMO, Modi also conferred the National Panchayat Awards 2021 under various categories and transferred the award money, ranging from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 50 lakh, as grants-in-aid, instantaneously. For the first time, the amount has been directly transferred to the bank account of the panchayats concerned in real-time, the government said.

The Survey of Villages and Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas (SVAMITVA) scheme was launched on April 24, 2020, as a central scheme to promote a socio-economically empowered and self-reliant rural India. The scheme has the potential to transform rural India using modern technical tools of mapping and surveying. It paves the way for using a property as a financial asset by villagers for availing loans and other financial benefits, a statement said. The scheme will cover around 6.62 lakh villages of the entire country between 2021 and 2025. (With Inputs From PTI)