MDC seeks ATM booth at Chokpot

TURA, April 26: The long standing demand of the people for installation of an ATM at Chokpot SBI Branch was on Monday raised by Rongrikkimgre GHADC MDC, Nikman Ch Marak who met the official concerned and submitted a representation in this regard.

In his representation to Branch Manager of Chokpot SBI Branch, Moloy Das, Nikman requested that necessary steps be taken for setting up of the same as it is a genuine demand of the customers of the region.

“Since this legitimate demand is the cherished aspiration of the public of the entire Chokpot area, the installation of the said ATM may be initiated as soon as possible to ensure easy access to banking facilities to the public,” Nikman said.