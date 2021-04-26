FIR against Sohiong MLA, ten others

SHILLONG, April 25: A resident of Umsaw Dombhoi village under Sohiong PS has filed an FIR before East Khasi Hills SP, Sylvester Nongtnger against Sohiong MLA Samlin Malngiang and ten others for allegedly threatening him and his family.

The complainant, Godfrey Donkupar Massar, had earlier filed a petition before the High Court of Meghalaya over questionable implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Khanij Kshetra Kalyan Yojana (PMKKKY) at Umsaw Dombhoi village.

The High Court, after hearing the matter on April 9, had issued notices and directed the sitting MLA and members of the village Dorbar Shnong to appear before the Court in the next hearing.

In his FIR, Massar claimed that on the night of April 23 he received a threat call from a mobile number (8729969800).

He also alleged that those named in the FIR had allegedly threatened one of his friends who was assisting him in the case.

Massar stated in the FIR that his life and the life of his family members were in danger if action was not taken against those named in the complaint.

“I urged upon the police to take action against these people and it will be my bounded duty to submit the same on record before the High Court during the next hearing,” Massar added.

Meanwhile, a police source confirmed that an FIR has been filed and necessary inquiry would be conducted to verify the veracity of the complaint.