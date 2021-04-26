MBoSE yet to decide on re-exam schedule

SHILLONG, April 25: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBoSE) is yet to decide on the schedule of re-examination for those students, who tested positive or are high risk contacts of COVID-19 patients.

“Currently, we are focussed on conducting the remaining exams of HSSLC and SSLC smoothly. We will decide on the re-examination after taking all aspects into account,” a senior official in the Education department said on Sunday.

According to him, there are so far only four to five students, who are high risk contacts of COVID patients.

“These students will not be allowed to sit in the exam till they produce their COVID negative report. A separate room will be arranged for such students when they sit for the remaining exam papers,” the official said.

He said it is unlikely that they can do so since it will take time for them to undergo the COVID test and get the report. He said none of the students appearing for both exams tested positive.

“There are a few students who tested positive before the commencement of the exams,” he said.

Health Minister, Alexander Laloo Hek said a student from his constituency, appearing for the SSLC exam, will have to sit for the re-examination as her sister tested positive.

“The Additional Chief Secretary in-charge of Education department, DP Wahlang told me she will not be allowed to appear for the remaining part of the exam. She can appear for the re-examination,” Hek said, adding, “I can’t say if there is any other such case since I am not directly connected with the Education department”.

According to him, there is a clear instruction from the Education department that if a student – or any of his or her family members – tests positive, s/he will be allowed to sit in the re-examination but only after the submission of necessary documents to the authorities conducting the exams.