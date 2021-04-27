130 fresh cases, one more fatality in state

SHILLONG, April 26: Meghalaya logged over 100 fresh COVID cases yet again on Monday while another fatality was reported in the city.

With 130 fresh cases, the active tally in the state rose to 1403 while the number of deaths rose to 161.

27-year-old Manoj Thapa, a resident of Lumparing was brought to the Woodland Hospital on Sunday and was declared dead on arrival. Samples taken were later found to be positive for COVID-19.

Out of the 130 new cases, 92 were detected in East Khasi Hills, 15 in East Jaintia Hills, 11 in Ri Bhoi, 10 in West Jaintia Hills and two in South West Khasi Hills.

Out of the 1,403 active cases, 1021 are in East Khasi Hills, 138 in Ri Bhoi, 106 in West Jaintia Hills, 59 in East Jaintia Hills, 32 in West Garo Hills, 26 in West Khasi Hills, four in East Garo Hills and one each in South Garo Hills, South West Garo Hills and North Garo Hills.

The state also recorded 114 recoveries on the day including 78 in East Khasi Hills, 26 in West Jaintia Hills, four each in Ri Bhoi and east Jaintia Hills and one each in East Garo Hills and South West Khasi Hills.

Meanwhile, a total of 14,166 persons were vaccinated on Monday in a total of 418 sessions conducted across the state.

A total of 1,70,931 people have been vaccinated with the first dose while 53,662 of them have been administered the second dose as well.

New Restrictions

In view of the spike in COVID-19 cases, East Khasi Hills District Magistrate Isawanda Laloo has issued an order suspending all matches, tournaments and all forms of contact and semi-contact sports. All archery counters will also remain closed in Shillong agglomeration and all areas under Mawlai and Mawpat C&RD Blocks and Upper Shillong.