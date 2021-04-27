APCC seeks exemption from curfew to poll agents on strong room duty

GUWAHATI, April 27: Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has urged the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Assam to issue directive to Assam government to give exemption from night curfew (8PM to 5 AM) which has been imposed from tonight till May 1 in the state because of spike in COVID19 cases, to the contesting poll candidates, their election agents and representatives / party workers of the candidates on strong room duty so that they are allowed to movement to the strong room as and when necessary.

In a letter to the CEO, the APCC president Ripun Bora has said that if exemption is not allowed from the night curfew the contesting candidates, their election agents or the candidates’ representatives would not be able to visit/guard the strong room which will frustrate the very purpose of maintaining transparency and neutrality of the Election Commission of India in the matter of safety and security of the strong rooms where the EVMs are kept.

The counting of the votes of the recently concluded Assam Assembly Election is going to be taken up on 2nd May next.

As per the provisions of the manual of the Election Commission, representatives of the political parties are allowed to watch/guard the strong room round the clock.

Accordingly, the contesting candidates, different political parties including Indian National Congress have deputed party workers to watch/guard the strong rooms for all 126 LACs and accordingly, the workers are also doing the duty with valid permission from the concerned Returning Officer since 27th March till date.

Similarly, as per guideline of the Election Commission of India, the contesting Candidates and his/her election agent are also allowed to visit the strong room to inspect its safety.