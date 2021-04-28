IIT-Guwahati to set up school of data science and artificial intelligence

GUWAHATI, April 28: Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IIT-G) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Mehta Family Foundation (MFF), USA on Wednesday to set up a school of data science and artificial intelligence at IIT-Guwahati with the objective of promoting data science and artificial intelligence (AI) courses at undergraduate and postgraduate levels.

The first batch of B. Tech students for this school (Mehta Family School of Data Science and Artificial Intelligence) will be admitted through JEE in the academic year 2021- 22.

The MoU was signed virtually by Prof. T. G. Sitharam, Director, IIT Guwahati, and Rahul Mehta, chief executive officer, Mehta Family Foundation, USA, in the presence of a galaxy of luminaries.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Sitharam, said, “IIT Guwahati has always endeavoured to play a leadership role by diversifying the flavour of its academic programmes. Mehta Family School of Data Science and Artificial Intelligence is another important initiative at IIT Guwahati that will bridge the gap of highly skilled personnel that exists in these emerging fields.”

“We expect that the school will be able to attract the best talent in the country to join the programme,” he said.

Highlighting the collaboration between IIT Guwahati and the Mehta Family Foundation, Mehta, chief executive officer said, “Global interdisciplinary collaborations as envisioned in this new school will lift our understanding of society and nature. IIT Guwahati has the vision of the new talent India needs. Together we will build the framework for the future.”

Through this MoU, MFF will provide support for the development of the school’s infrastructure and programmes at IIT Guwahati campus.

The school will offer programmes for visiting students and faculty between the school and US institutions.