Registration for 18+ age group from today

NEW DELHI, April 27: The registration for the next phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive for the 18-44 age group begins on Wednesday.

All citizens in the 18-44 age group will be able to register and book their slots online on the Co-WIN portal or the Aarogya Setu app.

There will be no walk-in allowed for beneficiaries in the third phase to reduce crowding at all centres.

On April 19, The Union Government had announced that everyone above the age of 18 will be eligible to get a vaccine against Covid-19 from May 1. (Agencies)