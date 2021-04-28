SII reduces Covishield price for states to ₹ 300

NEW DELHI, April 28: Serum Institute of India’s (SII’s) Covishield will cost states ₹ 300 instead of ₹ 400, CEO Adar Poonawalla tweeted today, calling it a “philanthropic gesture”.

“As a philanthropic gesture on behalf of Serum Institute of India, I hereby reduce the price to the states from Rs.400 to Rs.300 per dose, effective immediately; this will save thousands of crores of state funds going forward. This will enable more vaccinations and save countless lives,” Mr Poonawalla wrote in his tweet.

The higher prices of vaccines for states and private hospitals have provoked anger and debate since Serum made the announcement weeks ago.

There have been appeal from states to reduce the prices of vaccines for the state since both Bharat Biotech (Covaxin manufacturer) and SII will supply their vaccines to Central government only at Rs 150 per dose. Bharat Biotech has announced that it will provide states with Covaxin at Rs 600 a dose.

From May 1, as vaccinations open to all adults, states and private entities can buy doses directly from manufacturers under the Centre’s liberalized policy to tackle the explosion of Covid cases.