CoWIN portal crashes, hits vax registration for 18-44 age group

NEW DELHI, April 28: Registration for the third phase of COVID vaccination starting May 1 could not take off on time on Wednesday, as the server of the government’s dedicated vaccination website — CoWIN — crashed soon after the registration process got underway at 4 pm.

The government had announced that registration for the 18-plus population would begin on http://cowin.gov.in, Aarogya Setu App and UMANG App at 4 pm on April 28 and appointments at state government and private centres will depend on how many vaccination centres are ready on May 1 for this category.

However, the sites crashed at 4 pm due to heavy load.

Heavy rush was witnessed for registration as the government has already clarified that there will be no walk-in vaccination for the beneficiaries in the third phase.

“Only self-registration and advance appointments for people between 18 and 45 years of age. No walks in allowed,” the government had earlier said while making the announcement.

While the portal is facing server issues, people are unable to login and register themselves to book an appointment to take the vaccine shot.

People trying to log in were unable to receive the OTP, which is mandatory for registration. (IANS)