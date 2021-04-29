SII cuts vaccine price for states to Rs 300 per dose

NEW DELHI, April 28: Serum Institute of India (SII) — the maker of the most used COVID-19 vaccine in the country — on Wednesday announced a cut in price of the jab it plans to sell to states to Rs 300 per dose from the earlier Rs 400. This follows widespread criticism of its pricing policy as it has sold the initial doses of Covishield to the central government at Rs 150 per dose. SII’s CEO Adar Poonawalla took to Twitter to announce the “philanthropic” gesture.