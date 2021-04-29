NGH orders school closure, new restrictions at entry points

TURA, April 29: The closure of all schools and other educational institutions in North Garo Hills was on Thursday ordered with immediate effect till May 8 to prevent the second wave of the Covid-19 virus spreading into the district.

The order in this regard was issued by North Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner R P Marak with the instruction that online classes be maintained by all educational institutions. The ongoing MBOSE Examination will however not be affected by the order as it has been allowed given that Covid-19 protocols are strictly adhered to.

The district administration has also imposed restrictions at entry points into the district for travellers to observe. As per the new restrictions, those entering the district through Berubari and Dainadubi including returnees from other states will be allowed to cross the entry points only before 8 PM and no arrangement for transit accommodation will be made for night halt at the entry points.

As per the order, policemen on duty at the entry points will ensure that vehicles do not get free access for entry and they shall also check if vehicles try to go via any other escape routes. The restriction however will not be applicable for medical emergency cases, police and security forces on duty and other emergency services including commercial vehicles carrying essential items.