DC issues restrictions for 10 day lockdown from May 1

TURA, April 29: In pursuance of the earlier order issued by the Meghalaya Government, West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, Ram Singh on Thursday issued restrictions to be followed by citizens in the district during the ten day lockdown called from May 1 to 10.

While schools and educational institutions have already closed down in the district as per the earlier order, political, social, public and religious gatherings have been banned in the district as per the new order. However, weddings and funerals are allowed to take place provided that not more than 30 persons attend and prior permission is taken from the concerned authority.

The entry of tourists from outside the state has been prohibited and all tourist spots shall remain closed. The order also suspended all international border trade while weekly markets within the district have been restricted to agricultural products and vegetables.

The order also directed all private offices except those providing essential services to remain closed while non-essential central government institutions have been advised to work from home. The movement of public transport has also been restricted to ¼ of the capacity as notified by the DTO.

The opening of essential commodities shops subject to regulation on days and timings to be decided by the TMB will be from 8 am to 5 pm everyday as well as shops dealing in hardware, electrical, plumbing, sanitary ware, computer service centres, mobile repair shops and automobile repair shops. Central government offices and banks are to function at 100% for Group A and 30% strength for Group B, Group C and Group D staff.

All other essential services like healthcare, Agriculture and Veterinary, home deliveries, movement of students, water supply, information and public relations and construction activities besides others have been exempted from the purview of the order.