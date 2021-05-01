Delhi-based journalist Kalyan Barooah passes away

GUWAHATI, May 1: Kalyan Barooah, a Delhi-based journalist from Assam who has been working as the Special Correspondent of of The Assam Tribune , passed away at 8.40 am today after battling for life against COVID19 infection for about a fortnight.

Tragically his wife, Nilakshi Bhattacharyya, who served TOI, succumbed to COVID infection yesterday.

Both of them were undergoing treatment at Pratiksha Hospital in Gurugram. Their only daughter too has been infected by coronavirus.

A pall of gloom has descended in the journalists fraternity both in Delhi and Northeast at the demise of Kalyan Barooah and his wife, both of whom were very popular among the scribes all over.

A well-travelled journalist, Kalyan Barooah once served as a member of the Press Council of India.