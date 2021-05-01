Online vaccine registration from today

SHILLONG, April 30: The online registration for the vaccination of people, aged above 18 years, will start from Saturday.

Initially, people in Shillong, Tura, Jowai and Byrnihat will be vaccinated.

“We will plan the rollout depending on the availability of vaccines. Initially, we will start with Shillong, Tura, Jowai and Byrnihat,” Health Minister, AL Hek told reporters on Friday.

He said the state is set to receive another consignment of 42,000 vaccines within a couple of days.

Stating that more vaccines have started arriving in the state, he said around 15 lakh people in the age group of 18-44 years will have to be vaccinated. The state requires around 30 lakh doses to cover its entire population.

The state government has already placed orders for the vaccines to the Serum Institute of India. It sought a month’s time for delivery.

Hek said the Health department has apparently made a request to the Central government to make sure the states can buy Covaxin at Rs 150 per dose and not Rs 400.

“We discussed this in the review meeting. The manufacturers are supplying the vaccine to the Central government at Rs 150 per dose. The same rate should apply to the states,” he insisted.

Asked about the state’s resources for the procurement of the vaccines, the Minister said, “The finance part is being looked after by the Chief Minister. The state government will have to find resources from wherever possible and protect the citizens at any cost.”