Kamal Haasan leads in Coimbatore South

Chennai : South Indian superstar and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) President Kamal Haasan is leading in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore South constituency with 17,030 votes over BJP women’s wing national President Vanathi Srinivasan.

Mayura Jayakumar of Congress is in third place with 14,118 votes.

The Kamal Haasan-led MNM contested 142 seats of the state’s 234, with other constituents IJK fighting 40 seats, the AISMK of actor Sarathkumar 33 seats, the TMJK nine seats and Janata Dal-Secular three seats.

With the DMK-led front leading the elections with 139 seats and the AIADMK leading in 89 seats, Kamal Haasan is the only candidate out of the front who is leading in Tamil Nadu. (IANS)