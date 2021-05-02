Poll outcome testimony of people’s endorsement to govt policies: Sonowal

GUWAHATI, May 2: Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal expressed his gratitude to all sections of the people of the state for having reposed faith in the BJP-led government and ensured victory for the NDA in the Assembly elections.

In a statement here on Sunday, Sonowal attributed the party’s victory to the people of Assam.

Terming “good actions always augur good results”, Sonowal said that in the coming times, the BJP-led government will work more enthusiastically and more vigorously, carrying the trust of all sections of the people belonging to all caste, creed, community and religion to expedite the overall development of the state.

“The election results are the testimony of the people’s endorsement to the policies and performances of the government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s principle of sab ka saath, sabka vikas and sab ka vishwas. The result also proved the party’s popularity among the people,” he said.

Sonowal also expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership and unconditional help to Assam since 2014.

He said that because of his love and affection, Assam has been able to register unprecedented growth and development across sectors in the past seven years.