NDA win is people’s mandate for protection of Assam’s culture: Himanta

GUWAHATI, May 2: Assam BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the NDA’s poll triumph in Assam was actually “a people’s mandate for protection of civilisation and culture” coupled with the development agenda pushed by the saffron party under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The BJP-led NDA on Sunday retained power in Assam thereby scripting history by becoming the first non-Congress party to lead an alliance to victory in the state for a second consecutive term.

Sarma also said that it was a big achievement for any party in any state to retain power for a second consecutive term, given that parties and MLAs do face anti-incumbency, for “things not done during the previous term”.

“But under the able leadership of the Prime Minister, Assam and the region has been transformed into an engine of growth and development,” he said.

Asked about the strong Opposition (in the form of the Congress-led Mahajot) that Assam was set to have, Sarma said that a strong Opposition is “good for the health of the democracy.”

“But the Opposition should rise up beyond appeasement politics and voice their opinions for all sections of people in the state,” he said.

The influential BJP leader also had a word of advice for anti-CAA activist and Raijor Dal president who triumphed in Sibsagar, despite contesting the election behind bars.

“He (Akhil) has stepped into from democratic politics from student politics…so he should rise above what he has been engaged in so far… he should play a constructive role in the Opposition, much like leaders of the past like George Fernandez and Gaurishankar Bhattacharya,” Sarma said.