Centre concerned over rising cases in M’laya, other NE states

NEW DELHI, May 3: For the first time since the pandemic struck the country last year, the Centre on Monday expressed concern over rise of COVID 19 cases in the Northeastern states of Assam, Meghalaya and Manipur and urged for deterrent steps.

Joint Secretary, Health Ministry, Lav Agarwal during his routine coronavirus briefing said that Assam, Meghalaya and Manipur are among those states that have shown increasing trends in COVID-19 cases.

“Some states are showing increasing trends in COVID cases. These states should take required precautionary measures. Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chandigarh, Haryana, Karnataka Kerala, Meghalaya,Manipur, and Himachal Pradesh are among those states,” he said.

Assam on Sunday registered as many as 2,385 new cases. 30 COVID-19 deaths were also recorded in the state on Sunday.

Five COVID-19 deaths were also recorded in Manipur on Sunday, besides 256 others testing positive for the deadly virus, the official added.