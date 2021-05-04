State gets fresh stock of vaccine for 45+ age group

SHILLONG, May 3: Meghalaya on Monday got an additional stock of 75,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines after Health Minister AL Hek took up the matter with Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan. However, the vaccines available in the state are likely to be used only for the 45 and above age group.

Informing that the state had received 42,000 doses a few days back, Hek said, “We have around 80,000 doses of vaccines and with these additional 75,000 doses we now have enough vaccines for the next two week after which we will again seek additional vaccines for the state.”

Asked about the vaccination of the 18-44 age group, Hek said that it would be delayed since the state would need additional stocks of vaccines for the 18+ age group.

Earlier in the day, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong had also said that the state government would start vaccinating people above 18 years after more vaccines are supplied to the state.

According to Tynsong, registration has already begun and the matter pertaining to supply has been taken up with both the Union government and the Serum Institute of India.

The state has a population of over 15 lakh in the 18-44 age group and the government requires around Rs 90 crore to procure vaccines for the targeted age group.