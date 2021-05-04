New NPP-led GHADC EC gets Guv’s nod

TURA, May 3: The formation of the new Executive Committee of the NPP-led alliance in the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) has finally taken shape with the list of new Executive Members from among the newly elected MDCs getting the Meghalaya Governor’s nod.

Governor Satya Pal Malik cleared the names of ten MDCs, including a deputy CEM, for formation of the new EC which will be headed by Raksamgre legislator and MDC Benedic R Marak.

The NPP, which formed the Garo Hills Development Coalition to include members from the BJP, GNC and Independents, has accommodated two Independents and a rebel BJP MDC in the new EC.

While lone GNC MDC Nikman Ch Marak has been given the position of Deputy CEM, Independent MDCs Arbinstone B Marak and Nathawal S Marak have also been rewarded.

BJP’s Promod Koch, who was steadfast in his decision to align with the NPP, despite stiff opposition from his state party president Ernest Mawrie and Tura MDC Bernard Marak, has been rewarded with an executive member’s position. His entry effectively seals any possible future entry of the Tura MDC into the EC.

Interestingly, two brothers-in-law of Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma — Grahambell A Sangma (Jengjal) and Anseng A Sangma (Asananggre) — have also been accommodated in the EC.

Others who found a berth include Dormonath Ch Sangma, Sengbath Marak, Henen R Sangma and Crozier G Momin (all from NPP).

CEM

Benedic R Marak (NPP)

Deputy CEM

Nikman Ch Marak (GNC)

Executive Members

Nathawal S Marak (Ind)

Promod S Koch (BJP)

Dormonath Sangma (NPP)

Arbinstone B Marak (Ind)

Crozier G Momin (NPP)

Henen R Sangma (NPP)

Anseng A Sangma (NPP)

Sengbath R Marak (NPP)

Grahambell Sangma (NPP)