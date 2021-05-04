PM condoles death of ex-J&K Governor Jagmohan

NATIONAL
By Agencies

New Delhi : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday condoled the death of former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Jagmohan and described his death as a monumental loss.

“Jagmohan Ji’s demise is a monumental loss for our nation. He was an exemplary administrator and a renowned scholar. He always worked towards the betterment of India. His ministerial tenure was marked by innovative policy making. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti,” Modi said in a tweet.

Jagmohan passed away on Tuesday morning. He was 94.

He had served two terms as Governor in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir — from 1984 to 89, and then from January to May 1990.

When the BJP’s Atal Bihari Vajpayee became Prime Minister in 1998, Jagmohan alao served in his cabinet in a variety of portfolios, including communications, urban development and tourism. During the 1990s, Jagmohan had served as a nominated MP in the Rajya Sabha in 1990-96 and won a hat-trick of Lok Sabha elections from New Delhi (1996, 1998 and 1999). (IANS)

