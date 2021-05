TURA, May 5: MBOSE Controller of Examinations in Tura, T R Laloo has informed that in view of the lockdown in place in East Khasi Hills District, the HSSLC exams in the state have been rescheduled.

As per the notification in this regard, Music (Western) Physical Education Exam will be held on May 11 (Morning) and Computer Science/Computer Application/Informatics Practises (Afternoon), while Statistics/Vocational Subjects will be held on May 12 (Morning).